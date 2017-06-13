Congrats to Ezra Yoseph High School Student Offered $6 Million in Scholarships

Ethiopian American high school student Ezra Yoseph of Las Vegas, Nevada was accepted to 24 of the top and prestigious universities in the United States this month with an offer of $6 Million in scholarships. (8 News)

8 News LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS – Later this month, thousands of local high school students will graduate and move on to college, including one spectacularly successful student who’s been offered more than $6 million in scholarships.

[His] name is Ezra Yoseph and attends Clark High School with an impressive academic story.

Ezra was accepted to 24 of the top and prestigious universities in the United States. He started thinking about what to write in his application essay when he was a freshman in a high school.

“It’s amazing to watch him grow into such a fine young man,” says Mrs. Lonie Lim, Clark High School Counselor.

“So, I wrote about a lot of things in my essay but mostly I wrote about something I’m really passionate about [which is] social liberation in Africa, and specifically I talked about literacy rates among Ethiopian women where my family came from; I spoke about basketball, I tied so many things I like and enjoy and passionate about,” says Ezra Yoseph.

He is the first person in his immediate family to go to college and has a 4.73 GPA. Choosing the right school wasn’t easy and he visited several of them after narrowing it down to an impressive final four of Stanford, Yale, Princeton and Columbia Universities. Ezra finally felt more comfortable with Stanford University and plans to attend in the fall of 2017.

Ezara Yoseph, who grew up in a single parent household, has his sights set on becoming a clinical neurosurgeon. He says, “I want to focus on studying Parkinson’s disease that really stems from my grandmother who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease six years ago.”

“He is a remarkable kid and I’m telling you, in four years when he graduates, he’s going to do even bigger and better things.”

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.