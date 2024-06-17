Historic Debut: Pianist Girma Yifrashewa Takes Center Stage at Carnegie Hall

Tonight, Ethiopian pianist and composer, Girma Yifrashewa, will make his debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City. At Zankel Hall, he will present "Peace unto Ethiopia: An Anthology of Original Works and Tributes." (Photo by Josh Sisk)

Updated: June 17, 2024

New York (TADIAS) — Today, Carnegie Hall will witness a historic moment as Girma Yifrashewa, the first African classical pianist, takes center stage. His groundbreaking performance marks a significant milestone for the world of classical music, heralding a new era of recognition for African musicians in the classical genre.

The concert, titled “Peace Unto Ethiopia: An Anthology of Original Works and Tributes,” is a poignant and timely composition by the esteemed Ethiopian ethnomusicologist Dr. Ashenafi Kebede.

Girma Yifrashewa, a celebrated Ethiopian pianist, is known for seamlessly blending Western art music with Ethiopian folk melodies, showcasing his artistry and commitment to sharing Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage.

The Message

The concert serves as a powerful, non-political reminder of the universality of peace, extending to individuals, nations, continents, and the entire world. It also highlights the all-encompassing nature of peace, extending even to wildlife.

Background

Ethiopia has a rich history in the arts, contributing notable figures like Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, a legendary composer and pianist who left an indelible mark on the world of music.

This concert is not just a performance; it’s a call to unity, inviting a diverse audience to celebrate the power of music to bridge divides and promote peace.

Video: Watch Girma Yifrashewa Live in Ethiopia January 30, 2020

If You Go:

The organizer, African Symposium, is dedicated to producing socially responsible events in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

For tickets and more information, please visit Carnegie Hall.

