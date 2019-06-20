In the West Coast, Ethiopia Appeals to Diaspora, African Americans to Invest

Ethiopia’s L.A. Consul General Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni and Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega hold town-hall meeting in San Diego on June 16th, 2019 as apart of their current campaign to engage the diaspora. (Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)

By Tadias Staff

Published: June 20th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – This past week Ethiopia’s new Ambassador to the United States, Fitsum Arega, visited Southern California where he met with members of the Ethiopian Diaspora as well as local elected officials in Los Angeles. He also made stops in San Diego (June 16th) and Las Vegas (June 18th), and is expected to travel to San Francisco Bay area on June 22nd as well as to Houston on June 23rd.

Ambassador Fitsum’s call for African American investors to engage in business ventures in Ethiopia got the attention of The Los Angeles Sentinel, “an African American-owned and operated newspaper that puts emphasis on issues concerning the African American community and its readers.”

The Sentinel enthused about Ethiopia’s outreach in its headline titled “Opportunities Abound in Ethiopia for African Americans” and highlighted the California trip by officials from the Ethiopian embassy.

“The government of Ethiopia is rolling out the welcome mat to African Americans to explore business opportunities and tourist destinations throughout the historic nation,” the publication noted.

“During a visit to Los Angeles on June 14, Ethiopian Ambassador Fitsum Arega outlined the many prospects for investors, companies and entrepreneurs to benefit by engaging with the country, which is experiencing an economic upswing under the administration of Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.”

Ambassador Fitsum shared that the U.S. company PVH — which owns brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and is the second biggest African trader — is partnering with the Ethiopian government for the first textile operation in Africa. “We have 53 factories in one place,” Ambassador Fitsum said.

Through his twitter account Fitsum also shared his meeting with the Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti:

Honored to meet the youngest mayor of Los Angels, @ericgarcetti, re-elected in 2017. I’m serprised by his knowledge about #Ethiopia. As a young boy he traveled & served in #Ethiopia & his memory is sharp to recall villages including the biggest open market in #Africa-#Mercato. pic.twitter.com/jrjoFwmCiD — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 15, 2019

I’m honored to meet Honorable Council President Herb Wesson @HerbJWesson and speak to the Los Angels City Council. Thank you Mr President, thank you #LA City Council for the honor. #Ethiopia. https://t.co/aULiJsliiN — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 15, 2019

The Sentinel added: “While Arega promoted Ethiopian business opportunities, he also encouraged investment possibilities in Africa.”

Several Chinese corporations are already involved with infrastructure and economic development projects throughout the African continent, and the Sentinel noted that “Ambassador Fitsum recommended that both African American and American firms do likewise.”

Fitsum’s visit to California also included a town hall gathering for the Ethiopian Diaspora in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Below are photos and tweets:



Ethiopian diaspora hold town-hall in L.A. on June 15th, 2019. (Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)



Ethiopia’s L.A. Consul General Birhanemeskel Abebe Segni and Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega hold town-hall meeting with the Ethiopian Diaspora in Los Angeles on June 15th, 2019. (Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)



(Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)

THX #Ethiopia-Angelinos for a wonderful town-hall meeting. Special THX to the women for their exceptional thought-provoking observations. We need more women’s voices. Look forward to return to #LA. Now heading to #SanDiego-“US’s Finest City” for next leg of diaspora engagement. pic.twitter.com/GiW6ykQTnM — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 16, 2019



Town-hall in San Diego on June 16th, 2019 (Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)

Thank you #Ethiopian diaspora community in #SanDiego-“America’s Finest City” for a warm & affectionate reception & engaging discussion. Your genuine desire & goodwill to work together & your passion to ensure the success of #EDTF & the reforms in #Ethiopia has touched us deeply. pic.twitter.com/vJuxwa8T8j — Fitsum Arega (@fitsumaregaa) June 18, 2019



(Photo: @fitsumaregaa/twitter)

