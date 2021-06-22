Circus Abyssinia Returns to U.S. With New Show Inspired by Derartu Tulu

The Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota announced that its 2021-22 season features the world premiere of the Ethiopian group's latest performance. (Photo: Courtesy of Bibi and Bichu Ltd)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: Monday, June 22nd, 2021

New York (TADIAS) — Circus Abyssinia will return to the U.S. next year with a new show inspired by Ethiopian Olympic legend Derartu Tulu.

The Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis, Minnesota announced that its 2021-22 season features the world premiere of the Ethiopian group’s latest performance.

“We are thrilled to bring you a season that will inspire you, that will delight you, that will take your breath away and start extraordinary conversations,” the theatre’s artistic director Peter C. Brosius said in a news release. “We have been waiting for this moment and so look forward to seeing you all soon.”

According to the announcement, the show titled Circus Abyssinia: Tulu is “a celebration of athleticism that features feats of speed and flight, high-flying acrobatics, hand balancing and juggling backed by the beat of Ethiopian music. It’s inspired by the story of Ethiopian runner Derartu Tulu, the first Black African woman to win Olympic gold.”



(Photo: Circus Abyssinia. Courtesy of Bibi and Bichu Ltd)

Meanwhile, Circus Abyssinia announced on Twitter that they will preview their show this week at Brighton Fringe, the largest annual arts festival in England and one of the largest fringe festivals in the world.

We’re SO excited to officially announce the debut of our new show at this year’s @brightonfringe! We’ll be performing TULU.

– @CircusAbyssinia

Circus Abyssinia Promo from Circus Abyssinia on Vimeo.

