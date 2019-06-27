737 MAX Fallout Continues as Ethiopia Crash Victims Refuse to Settle

The families of some victims of a second crash on Ethiopian Airlines in March are not ready to settle, their lawyers told a Chicago judge on Thursday. (Reuters)

Reuters

Boeing is grappling with the fallout of two deadly crashes of its 737 MAX jet within five months, which prompted a worldwide grounding in March and a string of litigation.

American Airlines and United Airlines, which also operate the MAX in the United States, have pulled the planes from their schedules into early September.

