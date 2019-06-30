The Telegraph
Warnings over ‘Africa’s Yugoslavia’ as Ethiopia coup attempt heightens risk of violent Balkan-style split
The meeting was meant to have been top-secret. The men gathered inside the room were the most powerful in northern Ethiopia’s Amhara region.
The agenda before them was incendiary: the removal of Asamnew Tsige, the regional security chief whose shadowy ambitions had chilled the Ethiopia establishment.
But somehow Mr Asamnew had got wind of what was afoot.
Unknown to the participants, a convoy of his loyalists, armed and dressed in unfamiliar camouflage, was advancing towards them along the palm-lined avenues of Bahir Dar, Amhara’s capital.
Moments after they entered Amhara’s regional headquarters, the meeting room would be splattered in blood and gore. The region’s president and his chief aide lay dead.
Survivors emerging from under tables ripped curtains off their hooks in a vain attempt to staunch the wounds of Amhara’s dying attorney-general. Events were only just getting underway.
Elsewhere in Bahir Dar, Asamnew loyalists reportedly attempted to storm the city’s police headquarters and state media building.
Hours later came more killings, the most startling of them all, as Ethiopia’s powerful army chief, Seare Mekonnen, and a visiting retired general were shot dead while they ate their dinner in the country’s capital Addis Ababa, 300 miles to the south.
The motivation for last weekend’s attacks, and whether they were even connected, remains unclear…
Whatever the truth, the assassinations have laid bare the profoundly disturbing dangers facing Ethiopia.
Under its dynamic young prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia has been held up over the past year as one of Africa’s most promising states.
But beneath the exciting reforms, much of the country is seething. Some 3.2m people have fled communal violence that has erupted in pockets across the country in the past 18 months, more than in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia combined, leading to warnings of a humanitarian disaster.
—
Related:
Internet Being Restored in Ethiopia
The Biggest Displacement Crisis That Almost No One Is Talking About
Ethiopian Diplomat: ‘Power in Ethiopia to Come Through Voting, Not Violence’
Q&A: The Current Ethiopia Situation
Killings and Claims of an Attempted Coup Rock Ethiopia
An Emotional Memorial for Slain Military Chief in Ethiopia
UPDATE: Plotter of Failed Ethiopia Coup Killed
The PM’s spokeswoman gives details of army chief’s assassination
Watch: Government says rebellion quashed
Ethiopia’s army chief, 3 other officials killed in renegade general’s coup attempt (The Washington Post)
Ethiopia says coup attempt thwarted, military chief killed (AP)
Ethiopia says coup attempt in Amhara region has failed (CNN)
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.