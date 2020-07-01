Admas Band: A Sonic Time Capsule From D.C.’s Ethiopian Expat Community

Emerging from members of the Ethiopian community in Washington D.C. Admas was comprised Tewodros 'Teddy' Aklilu, Henock Temesgen, and Abegasu Shiota.

Admas weave Ethiopian pop with soul on 1984 LP Sons of Ethiopia

Admas’ 1984 album Sons of Ethiopia is being reissued for the first time, via Frederiksberg Records this July.

Emerging from members of the Ethiopian community in Washington D.C. who fled to escape the violence of the Derg regime, Admas was comprised Tewodros ‘Teddy’ Aklilu, Henock Temesgen, and Abegasu Shiota.

Taking up a residency at D.C.’s Red Sea restaurant during the early ’80s, Admas drew on the diverse sounds of the city for Sons of Ethiopia, alongside Ethiopian pop music, and elements of soul, jazz, highlife, samba and roots reggae.

Frederiksberg Records’ release of Sons of Ethiopia marks the album’s first reissue, and includes interviews with Admas alongside previously unpublished photographs.

Head here to pre-order a copy in advance of Admas’s 27th July reissue, check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Anchi Bale Game

2. Bahta’s Highlife

3. Tez Alegn Yetintu

4. Kalatashew Waga

5. Wed Enate

6. Samba Shegitu

7. Astawesalehu

