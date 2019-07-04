In Pictures: DC Event Featuring ZAFF Fashion Photos Taken in Afar, Ethiopia

The event hosted by the Ethiopian fashion brand ZAAF took place at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Photo by Matt Andrea)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 4th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — This week the Ethiopian leather fashion brand ZAAF hosted a photo exhibition and a documentary presentation of its latest collection shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression — known as one of the hottest places on earth. The event took place at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington D.C. on Monday, July 1st.

