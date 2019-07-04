Tadias Magazine
By Tadias Staff
Updated: July 4th, 2019
New York (TADIAS) — This week the Ethiopian leather fashion brand ZAAF hosted a photo exhibition and a documentary presentation of its latest collection shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression — known as one of the hottest places on earth. The event took place at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in Washington D.C. on Monday, July 1st.
—
Related:
In Pictures: Ethiopia’s Zaaf Brand Opens First US Store in DC
Video: CNN African Voices Feature on ZAFF
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.