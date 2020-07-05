Watch: Mahdere Yared on The Long-Term Effects of Racism (TEDxPineCrestSchool)

Mahdere Yared is a member of the Pine Crest School class of 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (TEDxPineCrestSchool)

TedxTalk

In her TedxTalk, Mahdere goes into depth about the long-term effects that racism has on African Americans as she interrogates the possibility that the impact cuts so deep that it may even go to the cellular level. Mahdere Yared is a member of the Pine Crest School class of 2021. Outside of school, Mahdere likes to run with her teammates and does research at a lab. Mahdere enjoys learning about various topics and researching them to understand them better. This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/tedx

—

Related:

Meet Tsion Yared: High School Runner of the Year in Florida

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.