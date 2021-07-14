From Ethiopia Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week Comes to New York for Trunk Show

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: July 14th, 2021

New York (TADIAS) — This week the Ethiopia-based Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week is coming to New York City for a trunk show featuring nearly a dozen Ethiopian designers and brands.

According to organizers the trunk show, which will be held at Silvana in Harlem on Saturday July 17th, is “a curated marketplace featuring some of the most exciting fashion designers and brands coming out of Ethiopia.”



(Image courtesy of HAFW)

The announcement notes that “over the past decade, HAFW has become one of the most important fashion events on the African continent, giving a platform for established and emerging fashion brands on its runways. With over 100 designers having participated at its events over the years, the organizers of HAFW hope to make this event an annual endeavor to further grow the expanding fashion industry in Ethiopia and Africa by creating linkage between brands and customers globally. Some of the exciting brands to look out for include: MAFI MAFi, Fozia Endrias, Meklit.Me, SHIMENA and Paradise Fashion.”

—

If You Go:

HAFW Trunk Show 2021

July 17th, 10 – 6 pm

Silvana in Harlem NYC

300 W 116th St, New York, NY 10026

silvana-nyc.com

Phone: (646) 692-4935

www.hubfashionweekafrica.com

