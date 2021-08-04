Spotlight: Meet Sammy Kahsai, the Ethiopia-Born Pro Soccer Player for Maryland Bobcats

Samuel Kahsai, who was born in Ethiopia and raised in the U.S., is a professional soccer player with the Maryland Bobcats, an American soccer team and academy based in Montgomery County, Maryland. (Photo: Courtesy of Goalden Generation Management)

Meet the Pro Soccer Player Who Grew Up in Hyattsville

Maryland Bobcats FC midfielder Sammy Kahsai got his start in Hyattsville.

Born in Ethiopia, Kahsai moved with his family to Hyattsville at age 7, playing soccer at Hyattsville Middle School and Northwestern High, where he led the team to its first county and regional title and state semifinal appearance since 1995.

“He was so talented, but there weren’t enough, or any, resources to help him elevate to the next level,” a representative for Goalden Generation Management who works with Kahsai, told the Hyattsville Wire. “So he had to take the long route using his skill and old fashioned grit, to hop from level to level.”

After graduating in 2013, Kahsai played for D.C. United’s youth academy, and broke records as a freshman at Washington Adventist University. He was named top midfielder while playing at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, where he graduated.

In 2019, he signed his first professional contract with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, a second tier team, and the next year he moved to the Maryland Bobcats FC, a tier three team with the National Independent Soccer Association based in Montgomery County.



SAMUEL KAHSAI. (NATIONAL INDEPENDENT SOCCER ASSOCIATION)

Goalden Generation Management, which represents Kahsai, has put together a short documentary about his pro soccer career. You can see a trailer on their Instagram here.

