Wall Street Journal Profiles Ethiopia’s Nile Dam Engineer the Late Semegnew Bekele

Engineer Semegnew Bekele devoted his life to Ethiopia’s ambitious dam. The project manager of what is expected to be Africa’s biggest dam was found shot dead in his car at 53. (Getty Images)

Wall Street Journal

Diminutive and agile, Semegnew Bekele usually wore a high-visibility vest and construction helmet while working on the banks of the Blue Nile on Ethiopia’s side of the border with Sudan, considered one of the world’s most inhospitable construction sites.

Most of his work as project manager of what is expected to be Africa’s biggest hydroelectric dam occurred at night, when the temperatures dropped below 100 degrees. The site teemed with thousands of workers.

