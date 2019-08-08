Helen Show Hosts 3rd Annual Empower the Community Event at DC Convention Center

Empower the Community is hosted by the Helen Show and will take place this weekend on Saturday, August 10th in DC

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

August 8th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — Now in its third year, the annual Empower the Community event hosted by the Helen Show will take place this weekend on Saturday, August 10th at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. and includes civic leader speakers Rep. Ilan Omar from the U.S. House of Representatives; Tefere Gebre, Executive Vice President of AFL/CIO; and Tebabu Assefa, Co-Founder of the Annual Ethiopian Festivals.

Bringing together leaders from various sectors including business & finace, health & wellness, and education the annual Empower the Community was launched in 2017 by the producers of the Helen Show as a day-long program that includes panel discussions, entertainment, information on community resources as well as family-friendly events.

As a lifestyle show in its 16th seaon, Helen Show is a top-rated program on ebs tv reaching over 30 million viewers weekly in Ethiopia and the Ethiopian diaspora around the world. The show addresses a wide range of topics from business and health to family and self-help issues.

Below is a summary of the program for August 10th at the DC Convention Center.



POWER PANEL DISCUSSIONS



The Power of Civic Engagement:

Representative Ilhan Omar

Tefere Gebere, Executive Vice President, AFL-CIO

Tebabu Assefa, Community Leader, Social Entrepreneur

Business Leaders Panel:

Josh Ghaim, Ph.D. is the Chief Technology Officer, Johnson & Johnson Family of Consumer Companies.

Liben Hailu is the Chief Innovation Officer and Head of New Business Development and Brand Licensing for The Duracell Company

Ambaw Bellet, President, Photocure Inc

Lydia Gobena, Partner Fross Zelnick



Creative Panel:

Gelila Bekele, Model, Social Activist and Documentary Film Maker

Kelela Mizanekristos, Singer, Song Writer

Young Trailblazers:

Melat Bekele, Founder Habesha Networks

Dan Gebremedhin, Partner at Flare Capital Partners

Matheos Mesfin, Executive Director IEA Councils

Bofta Yimam , Emmy Award Winning Journalist & Motivational Speaker





PAVILION INFORMATION



Health & Fitness Pavilion:

Free Health Screenings provided by Kaiser Permanente, Med Star Silver Spring Smiles & Pearl Smiles Dental – BMI, Blood Pressure, Blood Glucose, Dental Screening, Fitness Consultants, Marshal Arts, Yoga, Resources for Families with Special Needs, Giveaways and much more. Our partner organizations and sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, Ethiopian American Nurses Association, Silver Spring Smiles & Pearl Smiles as well as Ethiopian American doctors.

Career Pavilion:

Job Fair

Career Resources in the Community

Hear high energy career motivational speakers

Learn Career Advancement tips

Participate in Informational Interviews

Receive mini career coaching

Assess your career aptitudes

Partner Organizations: 21st Century Community, Five Guys, Alexandria Workforce Development and American Job Center



Finance Pavilion:

Workshop for Small Businesses and Personal Finance

Kids’ Corner:

Reading Time/Games/Fun Exercises/ Art

ADDITIONAL SESSIONS

* Immigration and Legal Issues with Attorneys

* Warrior Moms- Special Needs Parenting

* Minding Your Relationships

* Beauty – Trends in Hair & Make Up

Vendors will also be selling various artisan merchandise

EBS TV is the premiere media sponsor of the event

—

If You Go:

Saturday August 10th, 2018

11am – 8pm

Walter E Washington Convention Center

801 Mt. Vernon Place, NW

Washington DC 20001

www.empowercw.com

Tickets can be purchased here

