Ethiopia’s Golden Moment: Tamirat Tola Breaks Olympic Record in Paris

Tamirat Tola’s win not only secured Ethiopia’s first gold medal at the Paris Games but also ended a 24-year wait for a men's marathon gold since Gezahegne Abera's triumph at the Sydney 2000 Olympics. (Tamirat Tola, Paris, August 10, 2024, Reuters)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: August 10th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – In a stunning turn of events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola secured a historic victory in the men’s marathon, setting a new Olympic record with a time of 2:06:26. Tola’s triumph provided a much-needed boost for Ethiopia, which had faced several disappointments earlier in the Games, including the injury of Lamecha Girma during the steeplechase final.

Just two weeks ago, Tola was not even slated to compete. He was called up as a replacement after his teammate Sisay Lemma withdrew due to a hamstring injury. Despite the last-minute change, Tola delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. His victory not only marked Ethiopia’s first gold medal at the Paris Games but also ended a 24-year wait for a men’s marathon gold since Gezahegne Abera’s win at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

The marathon course in Paris, renowned for its toughness, was a challenge for all competitors, with steep ascents and the rising heat adding to the difficulty. However, Tola’s determination was unmatched. As he started from the Hotel de Ville, the weight of his nation’s expectations was palpable. “The mood in the Ethiopian camp has not been good,” Tola admitted. “Today is the tenth day since the athletics started, and I was really hoping to change that by winning.

And change it he did. As the race progressed, Tola steadily built a lead, pulling away from the pack after navigating the treacherous hills. His relentless pace and strategic approach left his competitors struggling to keep up. Even as he approached the final stages, Tola was cautious, frequently glancing back to ensure his lead was secure. “I didn’t put into my mind up to the last kilometre, because this is athletics, [I felt] somebody will [catch-up] and pass me. When I arrived at the 41km, I knew I have this, I am going to win. I was happy. I am so happy, I achieved my dream.”



Tamirat Tola celebrates his historic victory in the men’s marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Paris, France on Saturday, August 10th, 2024. Picture by dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Tamirat Tola’s victory is even more remarkable considering the circumstances leading up to his participation. As a reserve, he stepped in when his close friend and training partner, Sisay Lemma, had to withdraw. “This victory also belongs to him, he gave me the opportunity. I would like to thank him,” Tola said.

The significance of this win extends beyond the individual achievement. Ethiopia, known for its long-distance running prowess, had been searching for a gold medal at these Games, making Tola’s victory a moment of national pride and celebration. Kenenisa Bekele, a legendary Ethiopian runner who made a comeback at these Olympics, praised Tola’s performance: “He got a chance to participate quite late and still won the medal, that’s really special. Special for Ethiopia and more so for him. I am really happy for him.”

Earlier in the week, Ethiopia had faced disappointment when Lamecha Girma, a favorite in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, was stretchered off the track after a fall during the final. Girma, who had been the silver medalist in Tokyo 2021, was unable to finish the race, leaving the Ethiopian camp in a somber mood.

Tola’s victory in the marathon has lifted the spirits of Ethiopians, providing a much-needed moment of joy and pride. His story is one of resilience, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence—an inspiration for many and a testament to the enduring strength of Ethiopian athletics.

As the Paris Olympics draw to a close, Tamirat Tola’s name will be etched in history, not just for his remarkable victory but for the hope and pride he brought to his nation in a time of need.

—

Related:

Watch: Down goes Olympic marathon record: Tamirat Tola wins gold

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook