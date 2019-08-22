Dashen, Only Ethiopian Restaurant in Central New Jersey, Holds Grand Reopening

Dashen Ethiopian restaurant in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 22nd, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — Dashen Ethiopian Cuisine, which is located in New Brunswick, has been highlighted as one of the “10 hotest restaurants” in New Jersey by NJ.com. It is also the only Ethiopian restaurant in Central New Jersey since the closing of Makeda (the state’s first Ethiopian restaurant) a few years back.

“The void of Ethiopian cuisine in New Brunswick was deliciously filled by Dashen,” NJ.com had noted in a feature published soon after the eatery opened four years ago. Located on Albany Street the restaurant had originally opened under the name Desta. Now re-named as Dashen it is set to hold a grand re-opening this weekend (Saturday, August 24th) to inaugurate its newly expanded space.

The family owned restaurant is operated by husband and wife team Tsigereda Lemlemayehu and Alemayehu Hailu who are long-time residents of Central Jersey and are best known for their homemade injera favored by local Ethiopians.

Below are a few photos of the restaurant:

—

If You Go:

Dashen’s Grand re-opening in New Brunswick, New Jersey

Saturday, August 24th, 2019

88 Albany Street

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Phone number (732) 249-0494

www.dashenethiopiannj.com

