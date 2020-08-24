Virtual Event: Early Childhood Education for Securing Sustainable Changes in Ethiopia

The Zoom meeting is being hosted by Early Childhood Education Ethiopia (ECEE), an Ethiopian American non-profit organization based in California. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 24th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — This week the non-profit organization Early Childhood Education Ethiopia ((ECEE) is hosting a timely online conference titled “Early Childhood Education as the Primary Catalyst for Securing Sustainable Changes in Ethiopia.”

The Zoom meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 25th, will feature presentations by Ethiopian early childhood experts covering several topics including “current status of early childhood care and education in Ethiopia” as well as a review of the country’s “preschool curriculum.”

“Investing in children’s early care and education in Ethiopia will not only help the birth-eight years population become lifelong learners but will also close the socio-economic gap, raise literacy rates and produce citizens that will be empowered to invest collectively for the advancement of all people,” the California-based Ethiopian American organization states on its website. “Early Childhood Education Ethiopia is founded on the principle that love, interaction, play and cultural influences shape the foundational domains of human development.” Yet, “only 45% of preschool children in Ethiopia have access to an early childhood education program.”

Conference presenters include Founder of ECEE, Dr. Hawani Negussie, who is an Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education at Brandman University, Part of Chapman University, in Orange, California. Dr. Hawani’s presentation is titled “The First Five, the Decisive Years.”

Additional speakers include Yohanese Wogasso Wodajo, Director of School Improvement Program Directorate at the Ministry of Education in Ethiopia; Dr. Meseret Alaro, Director of Public and International Relations Directorate and Assistant Professor of Applied Linguistics and Communication at Kotebe Metropolitan University; and Teshome Kondale, a Ph.D. Candidate in Applied Developmental Psychology at Addis Ababa University and Faculty-Department of Preschool Education at Kotebe Metropolitan University.



Images courtesy of Early Childhood Education Ethiopia ((ECEE)

On its website ECEE notes that it embraces: “a constructivist curriculum model that promotes learning through exploration, a medium of instruction that celebrates the linguistic diversity of its pupils, application of developmentally appropriate practices including integration of traditional values and using differentiated instructions,” and cites its goal as meeting “the educational and developmental need of every child in Ethiopia through informed practice, policy and advocacy.”

If You Attend

TUESDAY, August 25, 2020

7am PST / 5pm – Ethiopian Time

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/98621884269?pwd=Tzd1bGVuUitlN0Joam1xdEt0NnFVQT09

Meeting ID: 986 2188 4269

Passcode: 83786

Learn more about the organization at https://www.earlyeducationethiopia.org/

