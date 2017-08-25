Mayor of San Jose to Attend Enkutatash

Mayor Sam Liccardo posed for a photo with Ethiopian American youth group in 2015. (Courtesy of EAC)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

August 25th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — The Mayor of San Jose, California, Sam Liccardo, will join the Ethiopian community for Enkutatash celebration on Saturday Sep 9th.

Hosted by the Ethiopian American Council the New Year’s party will follow the annual Ethiopian heritage flag raising ceremony at the New City Hall of San José a day earlier supported by the City Council. According to the announcement this event will honor the Ethiopian Nurses Association of California — a non-profit organization that provides health education and awareness to the Ethiopian Community in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. The press release added: “The association will be honored for its many years of service by working with community-based organizations, corporations, and other entities to sponsor health fairs and health education and outreach for the Ethiopian-American community.”



(The event poster: Courtesy of EAC)

Organizers say tickets for Enkutatash party with Mayor Liccardo are limited and can be purchased at two locations: Gojo Ethiopian Restaurant (1261 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA 95126) and Kategna (1663 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA 95128).

—

If You Go:

Jan Jose New Year’s party (Enkutatash)

On Saturday Sep 9th, 2017

Time: 08:30pm

2500 Masonic Dr San Jose

Related

Ethiopia Fest Chicago 2017 Ready for Enkutatash Celebration

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.