Spotlight: Liverpool Signs Ethiopian Striker Melkamu Frauendorf From Germany

Melkamu Frauendorf, an Ethiopia-born German national, has confirmed that he has been recruited to join UK's famous Liverpool soccer team. Melkamu confirmed the news Wednesday on social media. (Getty Images)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 26th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — UK’s world-renowned soccer team Liverpool Football Club have signed an exciting up-and-coming talent by the name of Melkamu Frauendorf from Germany.

Melkamu, who was born in Ethiopia, first confirmed the news on Wednesday by changing his Instagram profile to indicate that he is headed to Liverpool, generating a social media buzz among soccer fans around the world.

According to The Liverpool Echo the team “have completed the signing of 16-year-old German youth international from Hoffenheim. The ECHO understands a deal was approved by the Football Association and Premier League inside the last two weeks. And the attacking midfielder has now penned a scholarship agreement at Anfield.”



Melkamu Frauendorf. (Getty Images)‘

The soccer news website HITC noted: Melkamu “was born in Ethiopia but represents Germany, with six caps to his name at Under-15 and Under-16 levels. Primarily an attacking midfielder, [Melkamu] has been backed for a bright future, and it seems that the teenager will now be calling Anfield home.”

—

