The 2017 Little Ethiopia Cultural Street Festival in Los Angeles will be held on Sunday, September 10th. (Tadias)

By Tadias Staff

August 30th, 2017

Los Angeles (TADIAS) – Since 2002 when the city of Los Angeles officially designated the neighborhood on Fairfax Avenue between Olympic and Pico Boulevard to be recognized as “Little Ethiopia” — making it the first street in the United States to be named after an African nation — the Ethiopian American community has been hosting a popular outdoor festival every second Sunday of each September to celebrate Enkutatash.

This year the festival will honor the local Edir named Dir Biyaber Mutual Assistance Association, which has a membership of 2,000 families and representing over 10,000 individuals.

“This organization has done a great service in our community,” says Nikki Legesse of the Little Ethiopia Cultural and Resource Center, adding: “they are going to be the keynote speakers and they will be recognized by various dignitaries at the festival.”



The Little Ethiopia neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. (Photograph: Little Ethiopia Business Association)



(Photos: TADIAS)

According to the 2017 festival announcement: “Dir Biyaber Edir Mutual Assistance Association, was established on September 1, 2014 for the purpose of providing monetary assistance for funeral expenses. The association acts like a low-cost funeral insurance service for its members here in the U.S. The members pool their money to cover the high cost of burying loved ones. Members pay a one-time membership fee and a minimum affordable monthly amount, so that the emotional struggle of losing a family member is not compounded by financial difficulties. Continuing the Ethiopian cultural tradition of Edir, the association encourages its members to attend services to comfort and support the families in times of emergencies.”

The Little Ethiopia Street Festival and Enkutatash celebration takes place on Sunday, September 10th and as always features live music, food, vendors, and a cultural dance performance. Invited guests include city officials and other dignitaries.

If You Go:

The 2017 Annual Little Ethiopia Street Festival

Sunday, September 10th, 2017

Fairfax Avenue (Between Olympic & Whitworth)

Los Angeles, California

For more info call: 323.360.4431 or 310.877.3530

www.littleethio.com

