IN CANADA, A Coronavirus Outbreak Reported at Ethiopian Church (UPDATE)

Kidanemhret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Calgary, Canada. (Google Maps)

DH News

Coronavirus outbreak reported at Ethiopian Orthodox church in Calgary

Alberta’s top doctor announced a new coronavirus outbreak tied to a church in Calgary on Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said 57 cases so far have been linked to the Kidanemhret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

She asked anyone who attended service at the church in the last two weeks to stay home and watch for symptoms until 14 days from the last time they visited the religious centre.

She also asked children who attended church to stay home from school for at least 14 days as a precaution.

“The case numbers we have seen to date are raising concerns that there could be more cases,” Hinshaw said.

Canada signs agreement for 76 million doses of potential coronavirus vaccine

She added that coronavirus outbreaks can happen anywhere, and reminded members to treat those affected with compassion.

“It is critical as always that members of this church be supported and not targeted or stigmatized,” she said.

She added the church is working with public health to help with contact tracing to stop the virus from spreading further.

Hinshaw made the announcement the same day she revealed Alberta discovered more than 400 coronavirus cases over the weekend.

–

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.