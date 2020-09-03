Meet Leah Bekele, VP at Warner Records

Leah Bekele, Vice President of Rhythm Promotion & Lifestyle at Warner Records. (COURTESY WARNER RECORDS)

Tadias Magazine

By Taias Staff

Published: September 3rd, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Leah Bekele, Vice President at Warner Records, is another Ethiopian-American trailblazer in the U.S. music industry following in the footsteps of Ethiopia Habtemariam, the President of Motown Records.

Last week Leah, age 30, was named Vice President of Rhythm Promotion & Lifestyle at Warner Records becoming the youngest Black women to assume the executive position.

Leah, who was raised in the Washington, D.C. area, was born in Ethiopia before immigrating to the U.S. as a toddler with her parents. She is a graduate of Columbia College, Chicago where she studied Public Relations with a focus in Music Business. Prior to her appointment as VP at Warner Records Leah worked in New York City as Director of Lifestyle Promotions for Epic Records at Sony Music Entertainment.

“I am incredibly honored to be the youngest Black woman to be named Vice President of Rhythm Promotion & Lifestyle,” Leah said in a statement. She hopes “to continue to break barriers for young women of color in the music industry by helping to develop new talent and aiding the next generation of female executives through mentorship and volunteering in her free time.”

—

Related:

Warner Records Firms Up Urban & Rhythmic Team (Billboard Magazine)

Leah Bekele Becomes Warner Records’ Youngest Black Woman To Take On The Role Of Vice President Of Rhythm Promotion & Lifestyle (Forbes Magazine)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.