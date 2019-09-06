At Settepani in Harlem, A New Year Celebration with a Purpose

The Medhen Social Center in Ethiopia. Photo courtesy of the Medhen Orphan Relief Effort (M.O.R.E.)

By Tadias Staff

Published: September 6th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — The Ethiopian New Year is fast approaching next week and among the various celebrations taking place here in New York and in the larger Diaspora community across the U.S. includes a timely fundraiser at Settepani in Harlem on September 11th to support the Medhen Orphan Relief Effort. The organization, which is known by its acronym M.O.R.E., is a U.S.-based non-profit at the forefront of battling the orphan crisis in Ethiopia.

According to UNICEF there are over 4 million children in Ethiopia under the age of 18 that are growing into adulthood without a parent, making the country home to one of the largest orphan populations in the world. As the International Journal of Management and Social Sciences Research pointed out in a 2014 study “reliable statistics are difficult to find” and “even the sources often list only estimates, and street children are rarely included.”

On its website M.O.R.E. states that the organization is “the primary sponsor of the Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and Orphans and Vulnerable Youth (OVY) Programs administered by the Medhen Social Center, just outside the Addis Ababa city center. Under the vision and stewardship of Sister Senkenesh, and with M.O.R.E. underwriting the costs, these programs deliver a vast array of essential health, nutritional, and educational related services to those most in need.”

The New Year fundraiser on September 11th is hosted by the owner of Settepani, Leah Abraham, who is an Executive Board member of M.O.R.E. along with Board members Yodit Amaha and Jennifer Baxter.

Organizers share that the event includes live Ethiopian music, an art show and Ethiopia-inspired hors d’oeuvres.

—

If You Go:

Wednesday, September 11th, 2019

6:00 to 9:00 PM

Settepani

196 LENOX AVENUE,NY, 10026,

$50 per person, $25 for students

www.morechildren.org

