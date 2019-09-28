Ethiopian Day Picnic in NYC This Weekend

Photo courtesy of the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA) .

September 28th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — This weekend the annual Ethiopian Day picnic is set to take place at Sakura Park in New York City.

Organized by the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA) the family friendly event includes fun outdoor activities and entrainment both for children and adults.

“Bring your favorite games, picnic tables, chairs, mat and music,” the announcement notes. “Refreshments will be served.”

ECMAA was founded in 1981 to serve the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Ethiopian Diaspora community. In addition to regularly hosting social, educational and networking events they also help “individuals to find ways to give back to their community by sharing their skills and experiences or by assisting financially.” Recently launched ECMAA programs also include weekend Amharic classes for children.

You can learn more and contact the organizers at http://www.ecmaany.org.

