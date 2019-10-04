Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week Set to Kick-off on October 9th

The 2019 Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Addis Ababa from October 9-12th. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: October 4th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) – The 2019 Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week is set to kick-off on October 9th at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Addis Ababa.

The runway show, which marks its 9th anniversary this year, features both local and international designers from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa.

“The British Council will serve as the facilitator of a “Made in Ethiopia” event, which will feature producers of textile, leather, manufacturing and other sectors of the industry,” Mahlet Teklemariam, Founder of the Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week, announced in a press statement. “Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA) will be showcasing the growing gemstone sector that plays an increasing role in the local environmental awareness.”

The press release notes that “fashion is a multi-billion dollar industry of which Africa only has a minute share,” adding that the annual Fashion Week in Ethiopia’s capital “seeks to remedy this and has worked diligently towards this growth.”

According to the organizers past participants of Hub of Africa Fashion Week have go on to present at New York African Fashion Week as well as Berlin Fashion Week and received international media coverage including on CNN, Vogue Italia, Fashion TV, and BBC.

—

If You Go:

The 2019 Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week will be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Addis Ababa from October 9-12th. For full list of programs please visit the even’s website at www.hubfashionweekafrica.com.

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.