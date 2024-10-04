Art Talk: A Conversation with Rakeb Sile and Mesai Haileleul at 1-54 London and A Showcase of Ethiopian Talent

1-54 London | Talk: "The Development of the Regional Art Ecosystem in the Horn of Africa and Market Challenges for Niche Galleries on the Continent," featuring the founders of Addis Fine Art. (Courtesy photo)

Updated: October 4th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) — This October, the founders of Addis Fine Art, Rakeb Sile and Mesai Haileleul, will take the stage at 1-54 London, the leading international art fair dedicated to contemporary African art. In their panel discussion, titled The Development of the Regional Art Ecosystem Around the Horn of Africa and Recent Market Challenges for Niche Galleries from the Continent, the two visionaries from Ethiopia will explore the challenges and opportunities they’ve faced since establishing their gallery eight years ago.

Addis Fine Art has played a pivotal role in highlighting the talents of artists from the Horn of Africa and its diaspora, while also helping to foster a vibrant local art ecosystem. At this talk, Sile and Mesai will discuss the growth of the gallery, the current challenges for small to mid-sized galleries from Africa, and how collaboration will be key to the survival of niche galleries in an increasingly competitive global market. Moderated by art consultant Carrie Scott, this discussion, scheduled for Sunday, October 13th promises to provide valuable insights for both art enthusiasts and industry professionals.

A Showcase of Ethiopian Talent



1-54 London | Booth E5: Addis Gezehagn, Engdaye Lemma, and Nahom Teklehaimanot. (Courtesy photo)

Alongside the panel discussion, Addis Fine Art will present a group exhibition featuring three Ethiopian artists—Addis Gezehagn, Engdaye Lemma, and Nahom Teklehaimanot—at 1-54 London. These artists, each at different stages of their careers, use collage as a medium to explore the complex realities of contemporary life in Ethiopia.

Addis Gezehagn’s large-scale collages depict dreamlike cityscapes of Addis Ababa, offering new perspectives on the city’s unrestrained urban growth. His layered compositions reflect the organic development of the Ethiopian capital, capturing its chaotic yet dynamic architecture.

Engdaye Lemma, through his experimental print-making, combines screen-printing, painting, and collage to explore how public and private spaces blend in Addis Ababa. His work is a visual representation of the city’s constant movement and transformation, mirroring the everyday chaos of urban life.

Nahom Teklehaimanot’s airbrushed compositions reflect the themes of displacement and migration. By creating a fragmented, dreamlike world of memories and longing, his work highlights both the pain of dislocation and the resilience needed to adapt to new environments.

If You Go:

More info @ www.1-54.com/london/1-54-talks-programme/

