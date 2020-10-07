Fashion Spotlight: Amsale Unveils Fall 2021 Collection

Founded by Amsale Aberra and Neil Brown, The Amsale Group is one of the world’s leading luxury bridal houses, and widely credited as the inventor of the modern wedding dress. A Black-owned business headquartered in New York City with a salon on Madison Avenue. (Photo: Courtesy of Amsale)

AMSALE UNVEILS ITS FALL 2021 BRIDAL COLLECTIONS TO CELEBRATE THE COUTURE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF ITS NYC ATELIER

NEW YORK, October 7, 2020 — This season, AMSALE celebrates couture with a range of collections that bring the focus back to impeccable craftsmanship and tailoring—the foundation on which the fashion house was built. “The collections are very tightly edited, but each piece is special and especially considered for each different bride,” says AMSALE Design DirectorMargo Lafontaine. “The current times have given extra meaning to getting dressed up—so there’s a little more drama, a little more attention to detail, craft and texture.” The Fall 2021couture collection was produced entirely in AMSALE’s Manhattan atelier and—along with newLittle White Dress, Bridesmaids and Nouvelle Amsale styles—pays tribute to the brand’s three-decade-deep roots.

Amsale Couture Fall 2021

With wedding celebrations pared down, brides are looking to their gowns to up the wow factor.The Fall 2021 couture collection delivers, with dramatic embellishments like crystal-encrustedshoulder straps and stunning sashes that extend past the train. Yet there’s also an element ofsoftness, showing through in sheer textures and hand-painted details. The bold and refinedcome together in pieces like a sculptural one-shoulder gown with an asymmetrical back sashand a crepe gown with plunging backline and trailing streamers to the train. A cornerstone of thecollection is a convertible raffia stitched organza ballgown with removable bodice overlay. “Itgoes from strapless to jewel-neck with a cap sleeve,” Lafontaine describes. “In times like these,there’s a need for flexibility.”

Little White Dress Fall 2021

The design team upped the ante for the Little White Dress collection, previously most popularfor supporting events like the rehearsal dinner or brunch. “The gowns are more dressed up anddetailed than in past seasons, so that they can truly stand in for wedding gowns,” Lafontainesays. “Brides’ plans are changing and we want to be there to support them with the perfectpiece for a town hall elopement or backyard microwedding.” Classic, refined brides will love theduchess satin strapless gown with a circle skirt and back bow, while boho-leaning brides willgravitate toward the chic taffeta wrap dress. Design details like sheer lace and flutter skirtsmake each piece unique.

Amsale Bridesmaids Fall 2021

Lafontaine wanted to convey a sense of ease and casual elegance with this season’s gowns.Draped styles in the label’s signature crepe fabric, plus fluid Satin wrap dresses with cowl necklines or alluring criss-crossed back straps offer something soft yet sleek. Continuing theexploration of pairing matte and shine—first introduced last season—is a range of gowns thatcombine a fluid satin bodice with crepe skirt for a dual-tone appearance. Feminine touches likelong gathered sleeves complete the collection.

Nouvelle Amsale

AMSALE re-introduces its Spring 2021 Nouvelle Amsale collection this season to supportretailers who were shut down during the spring, but reinvigorates the range with six newshowstoppers. Each piece has one standout focal point, from an origami-inspired bow at theback of an architectural Mikado ballgown to a surprising sheer embroidered back on a stretchcrepe sheath. Garden-inspired twists give the gowns a softer touch and embellishments add afeminine feel. A brand-new jumpsuit is perfect for the modern bride getting hitched at city hall.

