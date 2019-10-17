Spotlight: Africology’s ‘Royalty Pack’ Playing Cards & T-shirts Celebrate Ethiopia

Designed by Ethiopian American artist Maro Haile, the 'Royalty Pack' collection was released this month by Africology, a music and entertainment company co-founded by Co Founded by entrepreneurs Sirak Getachew and Kalab Berhane. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

October 17th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) –Now here is a great gift for your friends, family and loved ones during the upcoming holiday season both here in the U.S. and Ethiopia: a beautiful new deck of playing cards and t-shirts dubbed ‘Royalty Pack’ featuring Ethiopian letters, symbols and characters.

Designed by Ethiopian American artist Maro Haile, the ‘Royalty Pack’ playing card collection was released this month by Africology, a music and entertainment company co-founded by entrepreneurs Sirak Getachew and Kalab Berhane, along with t-shirts designed by the clothing line Jamhuri Wear.

“Royalty Pack is a collection of playing cards and T-shirts that reflect an authentic representation of the rich and diverse heritage of Africa’s many cultures,” the announcement notes. “Inspired by the beautiful vintage playing cards produced by major airlines in the 60s – particularly by those made by Ethiopian Airlines – this renewed initiative was conceived by Africology, a media company that represents the music, lifestyle and culture of Africa and the Diaspora, and Jamhuri Wear, a clothing line that embodies Pan African art and design.”



Courtesy photo

“For this launch, we partnered with Maro Haile, an independent designer and the creative behind Deseta Design, and whose work is directly influenced by her Ethiopian roots,” state the Africology Co-Founders. “Collaborating with independent designers in Africa and the Diaspora creates unity amongst creative and empowers us to tell our own story and control our own narrative.”

The press release added: “Each deck of cards celebrates the unique artistic style of a specific country from the Continent. This is our very first deck and we are proud to launch it with the spotlight on Ethiopia, the country that inspired this project with its original vintage playing cards, and whose history is defined by its long line of Kings and Queens who defeated attempts at colonization by the invaders and maintained their own written language.”

—

You can learn more and purchase the cards at africologymedia.com.

