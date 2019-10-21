A Night of Inspiration at Wegene Ethiopian Foundation Annual Event in Springfield, VA

The Wegene Ethiopian Foundation will hold its 19th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Waterford Reception Center in Springfield, Virginia. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: October 21st, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — “A night filled with philanthropy; music by the legendary Selamino of SELAMINO TRIO and a Chase The Dream’s Star Awardee; and the electrifying DJ Mess,” the Wegene Ethiopian Foundation announced highlighting its 19th Year Anniversary Gala and happy hour scheduled on October 26th at the Waterford in Springfield, Virginia. “There will be delicious food, art, an auction, dance, unique craft items, and much more.”

The Ethiopian American nonprofit organization, which was founded in 2000 by a group of like-minded individuals in the Washington, D.C. area, provides financial assistance to youth and focuses on education-related projects in various parts of Ethiopia. Nini Legesse, President of Wegene Foundation, is one of fourteen civil society leaders from the East African Diaspora who was selected as a “Champions of Change” by the Obama administration in 2012. A statement from the White House at the time noted that the work of Wegene and other honorees helped “to mobilize networks across borders to address global challenges.” Nini’s organization provided, among other services, financial support to build an elementary school in Jimma, Ethiopia.

“Our mission is to improve the daily lives of the less fortunate and disadvantaged children and their families in Ethiopia by overcoming three critical barriers in the seemingly unbreakable poverty cycle,” the organization states on its website. “Rebuilding families, one child at a time.”

“The word ‘Wegene’ in Amharic means “empowering my community or my people.” Wegene is a grassroots, community-based organization designed to sponsor and support Ethiopian families in their home setting,” notes the organization’s website. “Wegene is unique in that it supports impoverished families via collaborations with local residents – possibly neighbors, friends, and others who are a part of the community.”

If You Go:

Wegene Ethiopian Foundation’s 19th Year Anniversary

Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 6pm – 1am.

Networking/happy hour is from 6-7 pm and dinner will be served at 7pm.

The Waterford Reception Center

6715 Commerce Street

Springfield, VA 22150

www.wegene.org

WEF 19th Anniversary Gala Promotion Video (Amharic)

