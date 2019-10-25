Spotlight: US Premiere of Critically Acclaimed Ethiopian Film ‘Fig Tree’ in DC

Director Alamork Davidian's new film 'Fig Tree' will make its US Theatrical Premiere during the Washington Jewish film Festival in DC from November 1st to 14th, 2019. (Credit: Palm Springs Film Festival)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: October 25th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — When a country is at war with itself, like Ethiopia was for most of the past century, the impact on the generation of youth who grow up in the middle of a civil war is tremendous, and often the scars last a lifetime. So it’s significant that the critically acclaimed new Ethiopian film entitled ‘Fig Tree’ — which is scheduled to make its U.S. theatrical premiere during the Washington Jewish Film Festival next week — explores this subject as told by the Ethiopian-Israeli filmmaker Alamork Davidian, who herself grew up during the tumultuous 1980s in Ethiopia.

“In her loosely autobiographical feature debut, a teenager facing similar circumstances — an escape to safety amid the nation’s civl war — becomes frantic with worry over loved ones who may not have the option of flight,” Variety magazine noted in a review earlier this year. “Like the deceptive calm before a gathering storm, and with elements of lyricism and typical adolescent coming-of-age intrigue, “Fig Tree” is a fine drama whose seemingly casual progress only heightens its ultimate impact. The universal appeal of this Israeli and European co-production figures to earn it the kind of arthouse exposure too seldom enjoyed by African features.”

The film’s synopsis adds: “Sixteen-year-old Mina is poised to flee Ethiopia with her grandmother to be reunited with her mother in Israel; however, she is reluctant to leave her Christian boyfriend Eli, who lives in the woods in order to avoid forcible conscription by the military. Grounded by remarkable performances, “Fig Tree” is a moving coming-of-age story and an auspicious feature film debut.”

The filmmaker Alamork was recently awarded the prestigious Audentia Award at the Toronto International Film Festival for Best Female Filmmaker.

Organizers of the Washington Jewish Film Festival note that Alamork will be present for a Q&A during the first three days of its U.S. premiere. The screening will take place in the brand new, state-of-the-art Cafritz Hall within the DC Jewish Community Center in Dupont Circle from November 1st to 14th.

—

If You Go:

Friday, November 1 1:00 PM Q&A

Saturday, November 2 6:00 PM Q&A and 8:35 PM Q&A

Sunday, November 3 12:00 PM Q&A and 6:50 PM Q&A

Tuesday, November 5 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 6 7:00 PM

Friday, November 8 1:00 PM

Saturday, November 9 6:00 PM and 8:10 PM

Sunday, November 10 12:45 PM

Tuesday, November 12 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 13 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 14 7:00 PM

Tickets $13 | The Cafritz Hall, EDCJCC

1529 16th St. NW Washington DC 20036

Tickets available online or at the EDCJCC Arts Ticket Office 202-777-3210 | for group sale discounts contact carolynh@edcjcc.org 202-777-3241

Watch: Fig Tree – Official Trailer

