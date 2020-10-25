TOP 100 Ethiopian Restaurants in US: Yelp

By Helina Wolde Medhin, Senior Community Director II, Yelp Los Angeles

Ethiopia. Birthplace of coffee. Source of the (Blue) Nile. Home to ancient archaeological treasures. There are so many unique aspects that make up the rich culture and history of this diverse, never-colonized East African nation. But perhaps the most universally celebrated feature that connects Ethiopia to the world is its deliciously distinctive colorful cuisine.

Top 100 Ethiopian Restaurants in the U.S. According to Yelp Methodology:

We identified businesses in the Ethiopian category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2015 and July 20, 2020. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 2020.



Shebelle Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar (Dallas, TX) – Shebelle E

1. GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine (Covina, CA)

2. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine (Orlando, FL)

3. Enat Ethiopian Restaurant (Charlotte, NC)

4. St Yared Ethiopian Restaurant (Indianapolis, IN)

5. Abugida Ethiopian Cafe & Restaurant (Charlotte, NC)

6. Shewhat Addis Restaurant (Oakland, CA)

7. Addis Restaurant (San Diego, CA)

8. Derae Restaurant (Memphis, TN)

9. Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant & Lounge (Houston, TX)

10. Enatye Ethiopian Restaurant (Herndon, VA)

Read the full list at blog.yelp.com »

—

