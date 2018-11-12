Spotlight: New Play ‘The Assignment’ Staring Ethiopian-American Actress Antu Yacob

The Assignment, co-staring Antu Yacob, will run for two-weeks at Luna Stage in West Orange, New Jersey, starting on Thursday, November 29, 2018. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: November 12th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — In an upcoming play exploring the themes of friendship, loss, and forgiveness Ethiopian-American actress Antu Yacob plays “a brilliant and reserved” English professor named Helen Payne who is recovering from tragedy related to gun violence, which is one of the top social and cultural issues in America today that’s generating heated debate among activists and politicians.

The play titled The Assignment opens on November 29th at Luna Stage in West Orange, New Jersey, with co-star Rafael Poueriet as Julian J. Torres, who is “an ebullient 37-year old scholarship student who is trying to reframe his life after a troubled youth and time in prison.” Dr. Helen Payne (Antu) is eventually “won over by Julian’s intelligence and likability. The two unlikely friends connect through the power of great literature.”

According to the press release, the 90-minutes performance, written by Camilo Almonacid and directed by David Winitsky, is “inspired by real conversations with perpetrators of gun violence and families of victims.”

“Winitsky called The Assignment ‘a moving and human mediation on the ways that we seek to find meaning, forgive, and continue forward,’” the announcement states. “Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith chose this play for her inaugural season because Luna produces plays that engage the deepest challenges facing us as a culture.”

If You Go

The Assignment, a new play featuring Antu Yacob

At Luna Stage

555 Valley Street

West Orange, NJ

Phone: 973 395 5551

Performances: Thursday, November 29, Closes Sunday December 9

Schedule: Thursdays, 7:30pm | Fridays & Saturdays, 8pm | Sundays, 3pm & 7pm

Tickets: www.LunaStage.org/TheAssignment

