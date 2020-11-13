Fresh Perspectives Series Features Ethiopia’s Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse

The online event, which is set to take place on November 19th, will focus on Dr. Lia's impressive role in helping to fight COVID-19 in Ethiopia and "women's leadership in the context of a global pandemic." (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: November 13th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — The Fresh Perspectives Series with Michelle Nunn, President and CEO of the Atlanta-based global humanitarian organization CARE USA, will host a conversation this month featuring Ethiopia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Lia Tadesse.

The organization announced that the online event, which is set to take place on November 19th, will focus on Dr. Lia’s impressive role in helping to fight COVID-19 in Ethiopia and “women’s leadership in the context of a global pandemic.”

“At a time when COVID-19 cases around the world are rising again, Lia will share how she is navigating staying ahead of the curve and what kind of innovative leadership is needed to tackle one of the biggest crises of our times,” the announcement states. “Her insight into adding a gender lens to problem solving and delivering high impact is particularly relevant at a time when COVID-19 assessments and responses are too often ignoring the voices and specific needs of women and girls. Lia notes that, ‘Women are the anchors of their families and communities.’”



Lia is one of the first graduates of Yale University’s Global Health Leadership Initiative’s Masters in Hospital and Health Administration program, and also served as the CEO of Saint Paul Hospital. (Courtesy of Yale University)

Per the announcement:

Lauded for her powerful leadership in handling the coronavirus outbreak in Ethiopia, Lia is a tremendously talented executive and tireless champion of maternal health. An OBGYN by training, she served in academia and hospital management with distinction before being appointed as the Health Minister of Ethiopia earlier this year. Lia is one of the first graduates of Yale University’s Global Health Leadership Initiative’s Masters in Hospital and Health Administration program, and also served as the CEO of Saint Paul Hospital. She was compelled to go to medical school, she says, because, “I saw women die from preventable deaths, and I knew I had to get involved with efforts to help stop it.” She was one of only four women graduates in her class at Jimma University in Ethiopia.

—

If You Attend:

Thursday, November 19, 2020

10am ET | 9am CT | 8am MT | 7am PT

RSVP HERE- Free Event

Registered guests will receive a Zoom link prior to the call.

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.