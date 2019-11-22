Your Ethiopian Professionals Network (YEP) Celebrates its 9th Anniversary

YEP’s nine year anniversary celebration will be held at the United States Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia on Saturday, November 23, 2019. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

November 22nd, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — This weekend in Alexandria, Virginia Your Ethiopian Professionals Network (YEP) celebrates its 9th year anniversary on Saturday, November 23rd.

“The black-tie event will be held at the United States Patent and Trademark Office and will feature notable community figures, influencers, traditional Ethiopian food and music, and an award ceremony,” YEP announced noting that the theme this year is Leading with Purpose. More than 300 professionals from a wide range of industries and sectors will be in attendance.”

Founded in 2010 YEP’s mission is “to inspire, educate and empower the Ethiopian professional community to make a positive impact in the world and envisions a strong community that shares ideas, skills and resources to enrich lives.” Through the years YEP has hosted educational and networking sessions as well as various inspirational speakers.

The announcement adds that YEP’s award ceremony will honor individuals and organizations “who are doing a great job in their sector and our community.”

If You Go:

YEP Nine Year Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM to midnight

US Patent and Trademark Office

600 Dulany Street

Madison Auditorium

Alexandria, VA 22304

Click here to buy tickets

More info at www.yepnetwork.org

