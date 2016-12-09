American Jewish Historical Society Hosts ‘Sigd’ – An Ethiopian Celebration

(Photo by Joan Roth)

Tadias Magazine

Tadias Staff

Published: Friday, December 9th, 2016

New York (TADIAS) — Next week the Ethiopian Jewish Holiday ‘Sigd’ will be celebrated at the American Jewish Historical Society in New York City (AJHS). Organized by AJHS in partnership with Chassida Shmella, the event includes “a special evening of music, artifacts, rituals and food on Sunday, Dec. 18th at 5pm in the Forchheimer Auditorium at AJHS (15 West 16th Street).”

“Sigd: An Ethiopian Jewish Celebration will feature a performance by Anbessa Orchestra, a display of items from the AJHS’ American Association for Ethiopian Jews collection, a ritual led by Ethiopian spiritual leaders and a feast of traditional Ethiopian foods” AJHS announced.

As a holiday celebrated by the Beta Israel (Ethiopian Jewish) community, Sigd has been recognized as a state holiday in Israel since 2008. “Sigd commemorates the giving of the Torah and the ancient communal gatherings on Mount Sinai,” AJHS notes. In Ethiopia, “thousands of Jews traveled on foot every year from Gonder Province to the village of Ambober, where the joyous celebration included prayer and fasting. Each year, the Sigd celebration offers a unique experience.”



Anbessa Orchestra. (Photo: Joan Roth)



Abay Mengist will perform a song during the celebration. (Photo: Joan Roth)

—

If You Go:

WHAT: Sigd: An Ethiopian Celebration

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 18 5 pm

WHERE: American Jewish Historical Society

15 West 16th Street – Forchheimer Auditorium

New York, NY

Tickets are $25 for general admission, $15 for students, seniors and AJHS members, and $36 at the door.

—-

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.