Spotlight: Blacks in AI Co-Founders Timnit Gebru & Rediet Abebe

Blacks in AI, co-founded by Timnit Gebru & Rediet Abebe, advocates for diversity and inclusion in the technology sector -- particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence. (Photo: @timnitGebru and @red_abebe/Twitter)

By Tadias Staff

Published: December 16th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — This past week Blacks in AI — a professional community that promotes diversity and inclusion in the Artificial Intelligence field — held its third Black in AI workshop in Vancouver Canada featuring “a panel discussion and invited talks from prominent researchers and practitioners.”

Blacks in AI is co-founded by Timnit Gebru & Rediet Abebe, who were both born and raised in Ethiopia.

Timnit, who earned her doctorate from Stanford University two years ago, is currently the Technical Co-Lead of the Ethical Artificial Intelligence Team at Google. In 2017 Forbes Magazine had featured her on its list of Incredible Women Advancing A.I. Research.

And Rediet who this month became the first Black female Ph.D. alumni of Cornell University’s Computer Science department, is now a Fellow at Harvard. Her ongoing research focuses on algorithms and artificial intelligence. The title of her doctoral thesis presentation last month summed up her intellectual passion: “Designing Algorithms for Social Good.” As The Cornell Daily Sun pointed out Rediet’s “interest in social problems roots back to her upbringing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. There, she recognized the income inequality and social issues that face her home country, noting that the “big mansions and plastic homes” are on the same block. “Addis Ababa is a very beautiful city,” she said. “It’s something that’s really shaped my identity as a person, as a researcher.”

Meanwhile, the positive feedback and discussions following the 2019 Black in AI workshop is continuing on social media:

My paper "Algorithmic Injustice: towards a relational ethics" just won the @black_in_ai Best Paper Award at @NeurIPSConf and I'm shook! Absolutely speechless!!! #NeurIPS2019 pic.twitter.com/Thi7at1x6M — Abeba Birhane @ #NeurIPS2019 (@Abebab) December 14, 2019

Amazing presentation by @SekouLRemy on our work on Data Sharing in & for Africa w/ Kehinde Aruleba, @sendgoodcheers, @rabeshi2011, @_smeenakshi, and myself This work came out of discussions from the Data Economies & Markets #MD4SG WG led by Sara & Swathi https://t.co/0RcxvKJhXc pic.twitter.com/1LOjSBxeo6 — Rediet Abebe (@red_abebe) December 13, 2019

You can can learn more about Blacks in AI and get involved here.You can also like their Facebook Page and follow them on Twitter for additional info on their members and various activities.

