Ethiopia’s Superstar Teddy Afro on Obama’s List of Favorite Artists of 2021

In a pleasant surprise and much-needed break from the usual gloomy portrait of Ethiopia we've come to expect from U.S. officials and media, former President Barack Obama announced that the new Ethiopian song 'Armash' አርማሽ (ቀና በል) by Ethiopia's superstar Teddy Afro is among his favorite music of 2021. (Photo: Teddy Afro at Echostage in Washington D.C, 2012/By Matt Andrea for Tadias Magazine)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: December 18th, 2021

New York (TADIAS) — Ethiopia’s superstar Teddy Afro has been named one of President Barack Obama’s favorite artists.

The former U.S. President listed Teddy’s new single ‘Armash’ አርማሽ (ቀና በል) in his annual playlist released this week featuring his favorite songs of the year.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” Obama said in a Twitter post. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist.”

I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist. pic.twitter.com/g6kBzAbrZG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2021

Listen: TEDDY AFRO – አርማሽ (ቀና በል) – [New! Official Single 2021] – With Lyrics

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.