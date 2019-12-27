From kiosks to Concrete Jungle: Why Urban Growth Isn’t Always Good – Addis Ababa in Cartoon
Published by Tadias Magazine December 27th, 2019
in Featured.
Addis Ababa-based artist Yemsrach Yetneberk on how the radical spread of the Ethiopian capital is changing neighbourhoods. (The Guardian)
The Guardian
Originally trained as an architect, Yemsrach Yetneberk now runs an illustration based company, Laughing Gas Design, with her brother in Addis Ababa.
See the full story at theguardian.com »
—
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.