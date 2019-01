Timket: Photos From Ethiopia

Timket celebration at Jan Meda in Addis Ababa. (Photo: BBC)

BBC

In pictures: Ethiopians celebrate the festival of Timket

Ethiopian Orthodox Christians have been celebrating the festival of Timket, or Epiphany, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

In Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, thousands of worshippers marched through the streets on Friday, the eve of the festival, to the Jan Meda sports grounds.



Getty Images



BBC photo



BBC photo

–

