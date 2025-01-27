Ethiopian Heritage Day Brings Culture and Community Together in Montclair, NJ

Children enjoying the bubble show at Ethiopian Heritage Day in Montclair, NJ on January 11, 2025—an evening filled with culture, laughter, and community spirit. (Courtesy photo)

Updated: January 27th, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — On January 11, 2025, families and friends gathered in Montclair, New Jersey, for Ethiopian Heritage Day, a vibrant celebration of culture, tradition, and community spirit. Organized by local entrepreneurs and community members, the family-friendly event provided an engaging afternoon filled with music, food, games, and cultural showcases that delighted attendees of all ages.

The event featured an array of activities designed to highlight Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage. Children enjoyed an exciting bubble show, which proved to be a major hit, as well as balloon twisting and interactive games. Meanwhile, adults participated in “Teret ena Misale Chewata,” a lively competition that tested their knowledge of Ethiopian wisdom sayings and proverbs, celebrating the country’s ancient literary traditions and its unique Ge’ez script.

No Ethiopian gathering would be complete without the traditional coffee ceremony, which brought people together to savor the rich aroma and taste of coffee, honoring Ethiopia’s proud history as the birthplace of the beloved beverage. Guests were also treated to a diverse selection of Ethiopian dishes and live music that had everyone on their feet, dancing to the rhythms of their heritage.

The evening’s entertainment lineup featured a well-received stand-up comedy performance by Tewodros Daniel, who was born and raised in the U.S. His witty take on Ethiopian traditions and cultural quirks brought laughter and joy to the festivities, making it a highlight of the night.



Stand-up comedy performance by Tewodros Daniel. (Courtesy photo)



Realtor Tezeta “Tez” Roro speaking at the Ethiopian Heritage Day event in Montclair, NJ on January 11, 2025. (Courtesy photo



At Ethiopian Heritage Day event in Montclair, NJ on January 11, 2025. (Courtesy photo)



Organized by Abeba Taye and Martha Shafo, with the support of local sponsors such as Cass Realtors of West Orange and community members, the event successfully fostered a warm and welcoming atmosphere, strengthening bonds within the Ethiopian-American community and beyond.

Looking ahead, the organizers have announced an upcoming Ethiopian Heritage Day summer edition, set to take place on August 2, 2025, promising another exciting day of cultural immersion and fun.

—

If You Go:

For businesses and organizations looking to connect with the Ethiopian-American community, sponsorship opportunities are available for the summer event. Contact the organizers at (908) 977-6452 to learn how you can be part of this unique celebration.

