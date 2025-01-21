In Pictures: Timket – Ethiopia’s Colorful Epiphany Festival Celebrated Worldwide

Ethiopian Orthodox faithful gather in Addis Ababa and across the world to commemorate Timket, the colorful Epiphany festival recognized by UNESCO. (Photo: Reuters Tiksa Negeri)

Tadias Magazine

Updated: January 21st, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — Timket, the Ethiopian Epiphany, once again brought vibrant celebrations to communities worldwide in 2025. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the festival commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by John the Baptist. Celebrated annually on January 19th, Timket draws thousands of participants both in Ethiopia and across the Ethiopian diaspora.

Celebrations in Ethiopia

In Addis Ababa, thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox followers gathered at Jan Meda, the traditional venue for the festivities. The celebration commenced with the procession of the tabots—sacred replicas of the Ark of the Covenant—carried by priests and accompanied by hymns, incense, and vibrant displays of reverence. The faithful, dressed in traditional white garments, participated in the blessing of the waters, symbolizing spiritual renewal.

This year’s Timket was marked by calls for peace and unity, with Abune Mathias, patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in the face of ongoing challenges, including food insecurity and regional conflicts. Despite tensions in the Amhara region, celebrations continued in major cities, highlighting the resilience of this cherished tradition.

Diaspora Observances

The festival was also joyously observed in Ethiopian communities across the United States, including New York, Washington, D.C., and California. In these cities, Ethiopian Orthodox churches organized processions and prayers, bringing together community members to honor their heritage and faith.

In the United Kingdom, hundreds gathered in Birmingham’s New Bingley Hall to partake in the celebrations. The BBC reported that attendees engaged in night-long prayers and hymn services, underscoring the enduring cultural significance of Timket for the Ethiopian diaspora.

Global Recognition

The wide media coverage of Timket 2025 underscores the festival’s growing global profile. As Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage continues to capture international attention, events like Timket serve as a bridge, fostering cross-cultural appreciation and understanding.

As the celebrations conclude, the vibrant imagery and deep spiritual significance of Timket remain a testament to Ethiopia’s rich traditions and the enduring strength of its communities both at home and abroad.

