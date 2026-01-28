After Addis: IShowSpeed’s Africa Tour Sparks Global Spotlight — and a Ghanaian Passport

IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.), one of the world’s most-watched online streamers, during a lively stop in Ethiopia earlier this month as part of his Africa tour. (Image via Instagram (@sdurry), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

January 2026

TADIAS — When clips of IShowSpeed exploring Addis Ababa began circulating online earlier this month, many viewers were struck by how refreshing the scenes felt. There were no sweeping narratives, no heavy framing — just a global livestreamer moving through the city in real time, reacting with curiosity, confusion, humor, and awe.

Now, that digital moment has taken on an unexpected dimension.

Ghana announced this week that it has approved the issuance of a passport to the YouTuber, born Darren Watkins Jr., citing his role in spotlighting African countries during his recent multi-nation livestream tour. The decision followed his visit to Ghana, where he publicly connected with reported family roots and participated in cultural events.

@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian Passport to IShowSpeed. Keep making our… pic.twitter.com/oWLsWEpIEq — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa [Foreign Minister of Ghana] (@S_OkudzetoAblak) January 27, 2026

The announcement has sparked conversation — and some debate — in Ghana. But beyond the passport, the moment highlights something bigger: the growing influence of a new generation of digital creators in shaping perceptions of Africa.

IShowSpeed’s Africa tour — streamed live to millions — has been praised for showing African cities as vibrant, humorous, and lived-in rather than filtered through crisis-driven headlines. In Addis Ababa, this meant street-level interactions, moments of confusion and wonder, and reactions from Ethiopians rarely exposed to such honest global attention. What makes this moment notable isn’t celebrity in the traditional sense, but scale: digital creators now reach audiences that rival major broadcasters, and their unscripted impressions can shape global perceptions instantly.

Watch our previous coverage of IShowSpeed’s visit to Addis Ababa here »

—

Join the conversation on Instagram, X and Facebook.