In Ethiopia Hub of Africa Fashion Week 2025: A Creative Nexus in Addis Ababa

The runway at Hub of Africa Fashion Week 2025 in Addis Ababa showcasing bold and innovative designs. The 14th edition, held at Millennium Hall on January 27-28, brought together talent from across Africa and beyond. | Photo courtesy of HAFW.

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: February 14, 2025

Addis Ababa (TADIAS) — The Hub of Africa Fashion Week (HAFW) 2025 wrapped up its 14th edition in spectacular style, solidifying Addis Ababa’s place as a leading creative hub on the African continent. What began as a showcase for emerging talent has evolved into a dynamic platform for designers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders in an increasingly globalized fashion world.

Founded by Mahlet Teklemariam and Natanem Teklemariam—whose deep ties to the diaspora have shaped HAFW’s misssion—this year’s event drew more than 2,000 attendees and participants from across Ethiopia, Kenya, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and even Moscow, underscoring the festival’s expanding international reach. Originally conceived as a space for up-and-coming designers, HAFW has grown into a premier event that attracts some of the most promising and established talent in African fashion.



Photos courtesy of HAFW



Photos courtesy of HAFW



Photos courtesy of HAFW

From Bold Runway Designs to Business Conversations

One of the highlights of HAFW 2025 was the Creative DNA cohort, a collective of nine Ethiopian designers supported by the British Council, whose striking collections captivated audiences with bold colors and daring aesthetics.

Beyond the runway, the event hosted a thought-provoking discussion on “The Business of Fashion: Trading in Africa and Beyond,” presented by The Core Kenya and moderated by Linda Murithi. Featuring panelists from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Industry, Englehorn Group Germany, DHL, and designers MAFI MAFI and Kabana, the conversation focused on expanding Africa’s fashion industry on a global scale—a key topic for many creatives looking to navigate the business of fashion.



Photos courtesy of HAFW

In addition, designers had the opportunity to refine their branding strategies through a masterclass led by Alexander Akande, which explored how language and visual storytelling can shape a brand’s identity.

Unforgettable Moments: Circus Meets Fashion, and Skateboarding Hits the Runway

HAFW 2025 was not just about clothes; it was an immersive cultural experience. A surprise performance by Fekat Circus, supported by Alliance Française, brought a dynamic and unexpected element to the show, fusing movement and creativity in a way that underscored fashion’s deep ties to performance art.

Meanwhile, streetwear brand Kushineta made a lasting impression with a runway presentation featuring female skateboarders, who glided effortlessly down the catwalk, redefining traditional fashion shows with a message of empowerment and confidence. The moment resonated particularly with young Ethiopian women, showcasing how fashion can intersect with sports to inspire the next generation.

From the Runway to the Marketplace

The energy of HAFW extended beyond the shows with the Shop the Runway pop-up at Hyatt Regency, where designers connected directly with consumers, offering runway pieces for purchase. This aspect of the event reinforces the growing commercial viability of African fashion, bridging the gap between creative expression and market success.



Photos courtesy of HAFW



Photos courtesy of HAFW

A Platform Rooted in Global Collaboration

The continuing success of HAFW is a testament to its strong network of supporters. Waridi Schrobsdorff of Fashion Africa 254, a Berlin-based advisor since 2014, has played a crucial role in mentoring designers, while Vogue Italia, through the support of Sennait Ghebreab, has amplified the event’s global exposure. Partners such as the British Council, Alliance Française, the Ministry of Industry, and The Core Kenya have continued to help shape and elevate the event’s vision.

Looking Ahead

As HAFW 2025 comes to a close, its impact continues to be felt far beyond Addis Ababa. The event has become more than a fashion week—it is a movement, empowering designers, fostering international connections, and redefining Africa’s role in the global fashion conversation.

—

For more updates on HAFW and its future editions, visit www.hafwaddis.com or follow @hub_of_africa_addis on Instagram.

