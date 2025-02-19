The Sound of Now: Ethiopian American Artists Making Waves in 2025

By Tadias Staff

Updated: February 19, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — As part of our ongoing Black History Month series, we’re spotlighting the latest releases from Ethiopian American musicians who are shaping the sound of today. From soul and R&B to folk and hip-hop, these artists are bringing fresh perspectives and sonic innovation to the industry.

Mereba – The Breeze Grew a Fire

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Mereba just released her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Breeze Grew a Fire, a deeply personal work that blends soul, folk, and alternative R&B. In her own words, “I hope this album lives inside your life in a special way.” The album has already garnered praise, with Pitchfork giving it a 7.8 rating, describing it as “hushed, incandescent soul and pop-folk songs full of reverence for the people and experiences that sustain her.”

Kelela – In The Blue Light

Kelela transports listeners to the heart of an intimate jazz club with In The Blue Light, a live album recorded at The Blue Note in New York. The album reimagines her signature electronic and R&B sound with lush, organic instrumentation, including harps and strings. The accompanying documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process.

Chxrry22 – Rising Star on the Global Stage

Toronto-born Ethiopian Canadian singer Chxrry22, the first woman signed to The Weeknd’s XO Records, has been making waves with her unique blend of R&B and pop. Fresh off an Australian tour opening for The Weeknd, she’s teasing new music following her breakout EP Siren and her latest single, “Poppin Out (Mistakes).”

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Superstar The Weeknd continues to push artistic boundaries with his latest album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, the concluding chapter in his musical trilogy. His new video for “Red Terror” has sparked conversation, drawing inspiration from historical themes while maintaining his signature cinematic storytelling.

With so much incredible music coming from Ethiopian American artists, this could be the start of a series exploring their impact across genres. Stay tuned for more!

