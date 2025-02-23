Honoring History: ECMAA’s Annual Adwa & Yekatit 12 Commemoration at NYU

Photos courtesy of the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: February 23, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — Tadias is spotlighting an upcoming annual gathering in New York, organized by the Ethiopian Community Mutual Assistance Association (ECMAA) in collaboration with NYU’s Ethiopian & Eritrean Student Association. Taking place at NYU’s Kimmel Center on Saturday, March 1st, the event will honor Ethiopia’s victory at Adwa and commemorate the tragic events of Yekatit 12.

The program will feature a panel discussion led by scholars Dr. Getachew Metaferia and Mr. Solomon Kibriye, exploring the historical significance and global impact of these pivotal moments. Attendees can also look forward to poetry readings, an art auction, and a trivia game. Light refreshments will be served.

The Battle of Adwa (1896) remains a defining moment in global history—Ethiopia’s victory over the Italian colonial army not only secured its sovereignty but also became a powerful symbol of resistance and self-determination. Yekatit 12 (1937) marks one of the darkest chapters in that struggle, remembering the brutal war crimes committed by Fascist Italian forces following an attempt on the life of Viceroy Rodolfo Graziani. Thousands of Ethiopians were massacred in the aftermath, underscoring the immense sacrifices made in the face of foreign occupation.

This gathering continues a vital tradition of honoring those who fought for dignity and freedom while fostering a deeper understanding of these pivotal moments in history.

—

If You Go:

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required. To attend, register via Eventbrite. Doors open at 1:30 PM.

