Endalkachew Makonnen: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister and a Legacy Interrupted

Endelkachew Makonnen, the last Imperial Prime Minister of Ethiopia, served under Emperor Haile Selassie from February 28 to July 22, 1974. (Photo courtesy of Endelkachew Makonnen's family)

Tadias Magazine

By Emmanuel Mekuria

Updated: February 27, 2025

TADIAS – Sleep wouldn’t come. The memory of a forgotten prime minister filled my thoughts—a man of deep faith who dedicated his life to his emperor and country during a time of immense turmoil. His name, once spoken in places of power, now echoes quietly in the past. Lij Endalkachew Makonnen (September 8, 1927 – November 24, 1974) was Ethiopia’s last imperial prime minister, a leader who fought to steady a nation on the brink of revolution. His tenure was brief, his challenges immense, and his tragic end a reflection of a kingdom’s fall.

A Legacy Rooted in Leadership

Born into aristocracy, Endalkachew was the son of Ras Betwoded Makonnen Endalkachew, himself a former prime minister. Educated at Oxford, he embodied a generation straddling tradition and modernity. His intellectual prowess and diplomatic skill led to international recognition, including a nomination for Secretary General of the United Nations—an honor that, had it materialized, could have altered Ethiopia’s standing on the world stage.

However, his ascent was met with internal resistance. Within Ethiopia’s own government, rivalries and whispers of disloyalty poisoned the emperor’s trust. His nomination was sabotaged, framed as a betrayal rather than a testament to Ethiopia’s growing influence. This betrayal not only cost him an international leadership role but also weakened his position at home, just as Ethiopia teetered on the edge of upheaval.



Former Prime Minister Endelkachew Makonnen. (Photo courtesy of Endelkachew Makonnen’s family)



Endelkachew Makonnen in London (left), en route to meet Queen Elizabeth II. He previously held various diplomatic and political roles, including Ethiopian Ambassador to Britain and Permanent Representative to the United Nations. In 1972, he was among the candidates considered for UN Secretary-General before Kurt Waldheim’s appointment. He also served as Minister for Posts and Communications and as the International President of the YMCA. (Photo courtesy of Endelkachew Makonnen’s family)



Endelkachew Makonnen at the United Nations, where he once served as Ethiopia’s Permanent Representative and was considered for the role of UN Secretary-General in 1972. (Photo courtesy of Endelkachew Makonnen’s family)

A Prime Minister at the Precipice

On February 27, 1974, Endalkachew was appointed prime minister amid protests, economic distress, and rising dissent within the military. The country was in crisis:

Public Unrest: Demands for land reform, economic justice, and political transparency rang through the streets.

Famine and Hardship: A devastating drought fueled resentment and desperation.

Military Discontent: Radical factions within the armed forces plotted in the shadows.

Caught between a collapsing monarchy and an impending revolution, Endalkachew sought reform. He proposed a new constitution, attempted dialogue with protesters, and navigated shifting alliances within the military. Yet, his efforts were too little, too late. Even his own relative, Alemzewd, urged him to seize power and imprison the emperor—an option he categorically refused, remaining steadfast in his loyalty.

The Fall

By July 22, 1974, the Derg had risen. Endalkachew was arrested alongside other officials, marking the end of the old regime. The revolution promised justice but swiftly descended into a brutal dictatorship. On November 23, 1974, he and 60 others were executed in a single, chilling act—his life, like so many others, cut short in the name of change.



Endelkachew Makonnen during his turbulent tenure as Ethiopia’s last Imperial Prime Minister, navigated a nation on the brink of revolution. (Courtesy photos)

Remembering a Lost Leader

Endalkachew’s story is one of potential unfulfilled. Was he a bridge to reform or a remnant of a fading order? His blocked UN nomination suggests a path untaken—one where Ethiopia might have played a greater role on the world stage. His leadership at the World Alliance of YMCAs and the World Council of Churches demonstrated his vision beyond borders.

His memory lingers, not only in the echoes of history but in the lessons of power’s fragility. His legacy, though interrupted, deserves to be told—not as a ghostly whisper but as a chapter of Ethiopia’s unfolding story.

–

About the Author:

Emmanuel Mekuria is a contributor to Tadias and is based in Ethiopia.

Join the conversation on X and Facebook.