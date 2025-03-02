Ethiopian Films Take Center Stage at the 2025 New African Film Festival

Spotlight on Ethiopian Cinema at the New African Film Festival 2025: Affini, Made in Ethiopia, and Tizita take center stage at AFI Silver Theatre, bringing stories of resilience, globalization, and love to the big screen.

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: March 2nd, 2025

Silver Spring, Maryland (TADIAS) — The annual New African Film Festival (NAFF) at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center has long been a platform for showcasing the richness and diversity of African cinema. This year’s lineup features three Ethiopian films, each offering a unique lens into the country’s evolving storytelling landscape. Leading the selections is Affini, a powerful drama set in the Sidama region, followed by the documentary Made in Ethiopia, which explores the intersection of globalization and local communities, and the romantic thriller Tizita, a tale of love and memory lost.

Affini: A Gripping Drama Set in Sidama

Among the standout features of this year’s festival is Affini, a gripping drama directed by Tariku Mekonnen (adapted from Habeshaview). Set in a tight-knit Sidama community, the film follows a grieving farmer who embarks on a quest for justice after his son’s murder. As he struggles to shield his daughter from a similar fate, his world is further disrupted by an unexpected connection with a free-spirited American anthropology student. The film’s exploration of tradition, vengeance, and cross-cultural relationships makes it a compelling and thought-provoking piece.

Affini will screen on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Made in Ethiopia: A Documentary on Globalization’s Local Impact

Audiences will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A with producer Tamara Mariam Dawit following the screening on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Directed by Xinyan Yu and Max Duncan and executive produced by Mehret Mandefro, Made in Ethiopia takes a deep dive into the far-reaching effects of China’s industrial investments in Ethiopia. The documentary follows the lives of three women—a Chinese factory director, an Ethiopian farmer, and a young factory worker—as they navigate the economic and social changes brought about by the arrival of a massive Chinese industrial park. Filmed over four years, this timely documentary provides an intimate look at the complexities of development, progress, and the challenges faced by communities at the heart of globalization.

Tizita: Love, Loss, and the Power of Memory

The romantic drama Tizita, directed by Daniel Anmaw, presents a gripping story of love lost and rediscovered. When two soldiers—Mesfin and Samrawit—are separated by war, fate leads them back to each other years later. However, with Mesfin’s memory erased, Samrawit must confront the emotions of the past while balancing the life she has built in his absence. The film blends romance with action, making for an emotional and suspenseful experience.

Tizita is set to screen on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

As the New African Film Festival celebrates its 21st year, the inclusion of these three Ethiopian films highlights the country’s growing influence in African cinema. From gripping narratives to insightful documentaries, this year’s selections offer festivalgoers a chance to experience Ethiopia’s dynamic storytelling traditions on the big screen.

