Affini: A Powerful Ethiopian Film Showcasing Sidama’s Conflict Resolution Tradition

Amanuel Habtamu as Talo in Affini—a rogue figure with a dark past, central to the film’s gripping narrative on justice and reconciliation. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: March 4, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — As Affini prepares for its highly anticipated screenings at the New African Film Festival (NAFF) in Silver Spring, Maryland the film is drawing attention for its powerful portrayal of Sidama’s unique conflict resolution traditions. Directed by Tariku Mekonnen, this gripping drama delves into themes of justice, reconciliation, and resilience, offering audiences a rare cinematic glimpse into the cultural fabric of the region.

As Ethiopian cinema continues to gain international recognition, Affini stands out for its powerful storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and compelling performances. More than just a film, it serves as a cultural experience that delves deep into the delicate balance between justice, vengeance, and reconciliation within a close-knit community. The film is set to screen twice at NAFF, on March 15 and March 18, marking another milestone for Ethiopian filmmaking on the global stage.

A Tale of Justice, Loss, and Reconciliation

The film’s title, Affini, translates to “Have you heard?”—a reference to the communal reconciliation process deeply rooted in Sidama traditions. The narrative follows Digo Fasi, a grieving farmer portrayed by Girum Ermiyas, who is consumed by a quest for justice after the tragic murder of his son. As he seeks revenge against the suspected killer, Talo—played by Amanuel Habtamu—Digo is faced with a moral and emotional dilemma when he must also protect his daughter from abduction.



Girum and Amanuel (Courtesy photo)



The film depicts Digo’s struggle to protect his daughter from being abducted by Talo, who is also

suspected of the murder. (Courtesy photo)



(Courtesy photo)

The film’s strength lies in its nuanced depiction of cultural traditions that prioritize healing over prolonged conflict. By incorporating Sidama’s historic mediation practices, Affini offers a rare cinematic window into Ethiopia’s indigenous systems of justice. This cultural depth, combined with a gripping plot and stellar performances, makes Affini one of the most talked-about Ethiopian films in recent years.

From Ethiopia to the Global Stage

Despite being Tariku Mekonnen’s full-length directorial debut, Affini has already left an impressive mark on the international film circuit. It premiered at the 1st Film Festival in Malta in 2024 as the opening film and later captivated audiences at the 5th Ethiopian Film Festival in London. With its inclusion in NAFF, Affini continues to reach new audiences, showcasing Ethiopian cinema’s growing impact.

According to Tigist Kebede, Operations Director at Habeshaview Technology and Multimedia, Affini is a groundbreaking achievement in Ethiopian filmmaking. “Compared to other films produced so far in Ethiopia, Affini is truly amazing. It deserves a strong exposure because of its cinematic excellence and cultural significance.”

A Must-Watch Film at NAFF

As audiences prepare for this year’s NAFF lineup, Affini is already generating buzz as a festival highlight. Its ability to blend traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques makes it a standout selection. The film is not just an exploration of Sidama’s rich culture but also a universal story of human resilience, making it relatable to audiences worldwide.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Affini on the big screen at the New African Film Festival.

—

If you Go

Affini will screen at the New African Film Festival on March 15 and March 18. You can reserve Your Tickets here.

