Gursha: A Noteworthy New Ethiopian Cookbook in America

Beejhy Barhany is the founding owner and executive chef of Tsion Cafe, an Ethiopian and Israeli restaurant in Harlem’s historic Sugar Hill neighborhood. (Alfred A. Knopf | Penguin Random House)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: March 11th, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — Tadias Magazine is thrilled to highlight the forthcoming cookbook Gursha – Timeless Recipes for Modern Kitchens, from Ethiopia, Israel, Harlem, and Beyond by chef and restaurateur Beejhy Barhany, in collaboration with Elisa Ung. This new work is a vibrant celebration of Ethiopian cuisine and Beejhy Barhany’s Beta Israel heritage, interweaving more than a hundred recipes with personal stories and cultural reflections from her remarkable journey across continents

For those familiar with Beejhy’s inspiring work, this book is a natural extension of her culinary and cultural storytelling. We have proudly featured her several times in the past, including a Q&A in 2015 when she opened Tsion Café in Harlem—an establishment that has since become a cherished gathering place, blending Ethiopian and Israeli flavors in a historic setting. Gursha continues this narrative, offering readers an opportunity to experience the deep flavors and traditions of Beta Israel, the Ethiopian Jewish community.



A Taste of Gursha: A Visual Journey Through the Vibrant Flavors and Traditions of Ethiopian Cuisine. Beejhy Barhany’s new cookbook brings heritage to life with cultural reflections and timeless recipes. (Courtesy photos)

The term “gursha” itself encapsulates a deeply rooted Ethiopian mealtime tradition—an affectionate act of feeding one another, often shared among relatives, friends, or romantic partners. This gesture of hospitality and connection serves as the thematic heartbeat of the book, which brings together traditional Ethiopian dishes alongside inventive creations like Berbere Fried Fish and Injera Fish Tacos. From Ethiopia to Israel to Harlem, Beejhy Barhany’s journey has been one of resilience, creativity, and an enduring passion for cultural connection. Gursha is more than just a cookbook—it is an invitation to explore history through food, to embrace the art of sharing meals, and to celebrate the intersections of African and Jewish diasporas in the kitchen.

Stay tuned for our full review of the book and an upcoming interview with Beejhy Barhany, where we will dive deeper into the inspirations behind Gursha and her continued impact on the culinary world.

Gursha is set to be released on April 1, 2025. Learn more and pre-order through Penguin Random House.

