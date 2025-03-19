Spotlight on Lencia Kebede: Breaking Barriers and Soaring High on Broadway

A first-generation Ethiopian American from Los Angeles, Lencia Kebede is no stranger to blockbuster musicals. After spending five years touring with Hamilton, she made history this month as the first Black actor to take on the role of Elphaba full-time in Broadway’s Wicked. (lenciakebede / Instagram)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: March 19th, 2025

New York (TADIAS) — Lencia Kebede has made history as the first Black actor to assume the role of Elphaba full-time in Broadway’s Wicked, marking a milestone not only for the show but for representation in theater. For the Ethiopian American performer, this moment is more than just a personal achievement—it’s a testament to perseverance, talent, and the power of storytelling.

A Journey from Public Policy to Center Stage

Born and raised in Los Angeles to Ethiopian parents, Kebede’s path to Broadway wasn’t conventional. A graduate of Occidental College with a degree in Diplomacy and World Affairs, she initially envisioned a career in law or public policy. She worked for the ACLU, the Public Counsel, and even in the office of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, focusing on affordable housing and community development.

However, the pull of the stage was undeniable. By her senior year, she found herself craving a creative outlet and made the bold decision to pursue musical theater. That leap of faith set her on an extraordinary journey that included touring with Hamilton, starring in Rent, and even performing at Tokyo Disneyland. Kebede also sang backup for Beyoncé during the artist’s legendary Coachella rehearsals, proving that her voice and presence were destined for major platforms.

Defying Gravity and Embracing History



Lencia Kebede as Elphaba in Broadway’s ‘Wicked.’ She is the first Black actor to assume the role full-time. (Photo via Associated Press)

Stepping into the iconic role of Elphaba in Wicked is no small feat. The character’s defining anthem, “Defying Gravity,” is not just a showstopper—it’s a declaration of resilience and self-belief. For Kebede, the significance of that moment extends beyond the theater.

“When the lights went off at the end of the song, I started sobbing,” she shared with The Associated Press. “It just feels like I’m taking the entire audience in my arms. I’m projecting this message that no matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you deserve liberation and empowerment.”

The gravity of her Broadway debut was matched by an emotional support system that filled the theater. Among the audience were over 60 family members and friends, including her mother, extended relatives, and former mentors. “Everyone who has ever loved and supported me was there, lifting me up,” she reflected.

A Legacy of Representation

Kebede’s achievement adds her name to a growing list of Black women who have portrayed Elphaba, including Saycon Sengbloh and Alexia Khadime. She acknowledges the importance of this moment not only for herself but for aspiring performers who will see themselves in her journey.



Lencia Kebede. (handout image)

Beyond her stage performances, Kebede remains committed to social justice. She serves on Hamilton’s Racial Justice Task Force Board, working on initiatives focused on racial inclusion, voter registration, and educational outreach for BIPOC youth.

“I want to use my platform to uplift and create change,” she has stated. “Being on stage is powerful, but so is making an impact beyond it.”

A Future as Bright as Oz

As she continues her run in Wicked, Kebede is living proof that it is possible to merge passion with purpose. Her journey, from policy work to Broadway, is an inspiring reminder that dreams are worth pursuing—even when they take unexpected turns.

For the Ethiopian American community and beyond, her story is one of resilience, artistry, and history in the making. And as she sings from the rafters of the Gershwin Theatre, she is, indeed, defying gravity.

–

Join the conversation on X and Facebook.