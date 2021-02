We are looking for a journalism student to host a weekly news podcast on a freelance basis. (Stock image)

Job Announcement

Position: Freelance Journalist

Application Deadline: 2/24/21

Location: United States of America

Position Description

We are looking for a journalism student to host a weekly news podcast on a freelance basis. Responsibilities include:

All interested parties can send resumes via email to CallingCardLLC@gmail.com and info@Tadias.com. Please be sure to include both addresses when sending.

—

